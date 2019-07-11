Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward R. Gammon. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Windham Senior Living Community Send Flowers Obituary

On July 2, 2019, Edward R Gammon of Fresno died peacefully at 90 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lotte Y Gammon, brother, Patrick, and sister, Betty. He is survived by his two children, Michael and Ruth and grandson, Alex. Ed lived a long and full life, filled with education, music, travel, and adventures. He grew up on the Oregon coast in Yachats, where he developed his love for nature and the outdoors. When he moved to Portland to attend Reed College, he took up serious rock climbing, hiking, skiing and outdoor adventures. Climbing Mt Hood, Mt Whitney and many others. He continued his education earning two Masters degrees, one at the University of Oregon and another after moving to California at UC Berkeley. He completed his formal education with PhD at Stanford University. Prior to teaching at Fresno State University, he worked as a researcher and developer for companies such as Lockheed and Northrop. He loved rock climbing, hiking, cross country skiing, fishing and most outdoors adventures. He met his wife, Lotte, on a Sierra Club hike while living in Southern California. He took his children to Mt Hood to learn to ski and kayaking on the Kings River. As a family they traveled and lived around the world while he studied or presented academic papers. After retiring, he spent more time in his garden, which was his pride enjoy with fruit trees, vegetables and large trees which hide the house. He also studied further with his love for language, learning ancient Greek. And more recently rediscovering his love for singing. A remembrance gathering will be held for him on Saturday, July 13that Windham Senior Living Community from 11-2. It will be an open house format with no formal service, so you may come anytime. Light refreshments will be served. Published in the Fresno Bee from July 11 to July 12, 2019

