Edward Wisniewski

November 7, 1947 - November 3, 2020

Clovis, California - Edward Leonard Wisniewski passed away on November 3, 2020, at the age of 72.

Edward was born November 7, 1947 in Erie, PA, to Genevieve and Leonard Wisniewski.

Edward is survived by his wife of 40 years, Eileen, his sons, Edward and Thomas; his three grandchildren, Gavin, James and Gemma; his brothers, Ronald, Richard, Kenneth and his sister Karen.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m





