Edwin Lutz, Fresno CA - 93, passed away on September 14, 2019. Born to the late Phillip and Marie Lutz. He had 3 siblings who have preceded him in death, Leland Lutz, Ervin Lutz and Esther Munschy. Ed served in WW II in the US Army from 1944-1946. Ed worked for Hobbs Parson Produce and retired in 1987. Ed is survived by his spouse, Eldora (Bier) Lutz, their 2 sons, Duane Lutz and wife Karen, Randal Lutz and wife Donna, grandchildren Bailey Lutz, Brooke Lutz and Brandan King. A Funeral Service will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 18, 2019