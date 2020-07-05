1/1
Edwin McQuillen
1930 - 2020
Ed passed away on Sunday June 28, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1930 in Fresno CA, the first of 4 boys, to Edwin and Margarite McQuillen. Ed enlisted in the United States Army serving his country from February 1952-February 1954. Arriving home from Germany at the age of 24, he met and soon after married Marjorie Draxler. Ed worked for the Fresno Fire Department for 33 years, retiring as Captain. He was a hard working man, always busy working a second and sometimes a third job. The love Ed gave to his family was beyond measure. He will be missed more than words can say. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, son Mike and daughter Pam. He is survived by his daughters Karen Pimentel and her husband Mike and Suzanne Huth and her husband Eric. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brandon and wife Kelly, Royce, Megan, Ryan and wife Lindsey, Adam and Alec; his precious great granddaughter Chloe and his second great grandbaby who is expected any day. Funeral services have been postponed due to Covid 19. Remembrances may be made to Hinds Hospice 2490 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno CA 93711.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 5, 2020.
