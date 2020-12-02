Elaine Garrett Nelson

October 27, 1924 - November 25, 2020

Jackson, Mississippi - Elaine Garrett Nelson was born in Jackson, Mississippi on October 27, 1924, and passed to her rest early November 25, 2020. Elaine was the second of four daughters born to Mitchell and Icie Garrett. As her father was then an Adventist evangelist, the family moved frequently throughout the South from the 1920s through the 1940s. During their travels, the four sisters learned to sing and play the piano in their father's revival tents, skills Elaine would later build on to play the organ in churches.

On one of her family's travels, Elaine met her future husband, Clint "T.C." Nelson in Shreveport, Louisiana, and they married in 1944. They moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where their first daughter Carol was born in 1946. The family then moved to Houston where she and T.C. began working for Dow Chemical Company, saving enough money to move to Loma Linda, California in 1950, where he enrolled in medical school. During this time Elaine worked as a secretary to support the family. After T.C. earned his MD, the family moved back to Shreveport, where T.C. began his internship and Elaine was able to stop working. Elaine's second daughter, Susan "Sunie" was born in 1956. In 1957 the family moved to Glendale, California, where in 1958 their son Tom was born. After his four-year pathology residency at the LA County Hospital, the family moved to Fresno in 1961.

Elaine began taking organ lessons, and soon began playing in several churches. In the 1970's she began working as a medical transcriptionist for a variety of doctors and in the 1980s began working as a tumor registrar at Fresno Community Hospital. In the mid-1980's she became the first Certified Tumor Registrar in the Central Valley. In 1987 she received her B.A. in Organizational Behavior from UCSF, and in 2006, at the age of 82, she received her M.A. in Liberal Arts from Excelsior College. Her thesis was titled "Constantine's Legacy to Christianity

and Western Civilization."

Elaine was an avid reader, follower of current events, master Scrabble player, curious just about everything, and was perhaps most of all an eternal optimist. She would often enjoy playing the devil's advocate and was one who could energetically critique ideas but rarely had anything unkind to say to people. Now she's in heaven playing Scrabble and giving God a run for his money.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three sisters. She is survived by her children, two grandchildren, and two great-grandsons. A graveside service will be held at Redbank Cemetery on Thursday, December 3 at 12 PM.





