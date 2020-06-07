Rena Elaine Leos, 77, of Fresno, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Elaine was born on June 25, 1942, in Quitman, Arkansas. She was preceded by her parents Harold & Neal Webb, brother Robert, & stepson Robert Leos. She is survived by her husband John Leos, her sister, two sons, two daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, two nephews, one niece, & three stepchildren. A graveside service will be June 9, 10 AM at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.