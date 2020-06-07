Rena Elaine Leos, 77, of Fresno, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Elaine was born on June 25, 1942, in Quitman, Arkansas. She was preceded by her parents Harold & Neal Webb, brother Robert, & stepson Robert Leos. She is survived by her husband John Leos, her sister, two sons, two daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, two nephews, one niece, & three stepchildren. A graveside service will be June 9, 10 AM at Fresno Memorial Gardens.

