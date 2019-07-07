Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Bourez, passed away at age 64 on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was at home with her family by her side when she passed. Elaine was born on August 8, 1954 in Hanford, CA to Tony and Mary Semas. Elaine's family moved to Fresno when she was six. Elaine attended McLane High School where she graduated from in 1972. While at McLane she met the love of her life, Brendan. They married November 16, 1974 and were always together up to the time of her passing. Elaine had two daughters (Toni and Brenna), who meant everything to her. Elaine was a loving wife and mother, who would do anything for her family. Elaine was a stay at home mother, because she believed it was important to be home for her family. She took a job working in the Clovis East Student Store, when Brenna was a freshman at Clovis East High School. She loved working at the Clovis East Student Store and talking with all the kids everyday. She had many great memories and stories to tell from her time working at the Student Store. Elaine was also involved with the Bingo programs for Clovis High School and Clovis East High School while her daughters were in school, which helped pay for her daughters Future Farmers of America projects. Elaine had a passion for reading and spending time at the coast. She insisted on having the traditional hard copy books and magazines, because it didn't feel right reading on an electronic device. Elaine enjoyed spending time at the coast in Morro Bay. She enjoyed fishing from the pier and was always happy being out in the fresh air of the coast. Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Tony; mother, Mary; and daughter, Brenna. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Brendan; daughter, Toni and her husband Fernando; sister, Nancy; brother, Anthony and his wife Lori; her niece, Becky and her husband Marty; nephew, Blake and wife Melissa; niece, Jenny and husband Joe; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial Mass for Elaine will be held at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Graveside Service at Clovis Cemetery.

Published in the Fresno Bee on July 7, 2019

