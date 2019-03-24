Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Eldon Morris, 77, of Fresno, California, passed away on Friday March 15, 2019. Eldon was born in Ada, Oklahoma February 6, 1942. He graduated from Rosevelt High School in 1960 and married the love of his life, Janet Francesconi in 1966. They had two sons Garrett and Jason. He served in the Air National Guard for 6 years and had a passion for motorcycle racing, metal detecting and watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Eldon loved to spend time with his grandsons, Kendall, Bryant and Gavin Morris. He enjoyed an extensive career for over 40 years as a flooring contractor. Known for his talkative nature, he made many good friends throughout his life. He is preceded in death by his wife Janet. He is survived by his son Garrett and wife Erica, his son Jason and wife Trish and his grandsons Kendall, Bryant and Gavin Morris. Funeral Services to be held at Farewell- 660 W Locust Ave #101, Fresno, CA 93650 on Friday March 29th @ 10 am.

