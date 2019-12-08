Eldora Mae Lutz (Bier) - 91, passed away on December 3, 2019. She was born as the only child to the late George and Marie Bier in Fresno CA and preceded in her death by her husband of 71 years, Edwin Lutz. Eldora is survived by her 2 sons, Duane Lutz and wife Karen, Randal Lutz and wife Donna, grandchildren Bailey Lutz, Brooke Lutz and Brandan King. Funeral Services will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with interment to follow at Belmont Memorial Park. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292