Eleanor Andreotti

March 23, 1927 - October 3, 2020

Fresno, California - Eleanor was born and lived most of her life in the Kerman-Biola area. She graduated from Kerman High School. She went on to work for Bank of America for over 40 years with many of those years at the Kerman Branch. She retired as a Branch Manager in the Bakersfield area.

Eleanor enjoyed traveling and going to casinos. She was a generous person always remembering her nieces and nephews for their birthdays and Christmas.

Eleanor is survived by her brother James and his wife Virginia; and her sister Frances Ciapessoni; and many nieces and nephews.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store