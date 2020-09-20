Eleanor Garabedian (nee Mirigian) passed away peacefully on September 2nd, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family and those who provided her care and companionship. Eleanor was the second of three daughters (Arpeni and Elizabeth [Betty]) born to Mesrob and Mary Mirigian of Fowler. She loved her childhood home and, as her children can attest, would often ask to be taken home to the ranch in Fowler on Parlier Avenue. Eleanor was an accomplished businesswoman, she was the brains behind Charles's brawn. Before women were expected to continue past high school, Eleanor attended Fresno State College and earned a Bachelor of Science in Secretarial Business with a Home Economics minor (she was an accomplished seamstress and crocheter). She was an incredible judge of people, she could spot someone that she wasn't sure of within minutes of meeting them. Especially with Charles and their first encounter. As the story goes, Charles wasn't one to pay very close attention during his Fresno State College classes. In one that he shared with Eleanor, the better student, he preferred to sit behind her and pull her hair during class. The first time he did this, Eleanor turned around abruptly and after admonishing him to stop, continued with "I know who you are, but you don't know who I am." This didn't stop Charles, one thing led to another, with these two dating and marrying in Fresno in 1952. They worked in the produce industry, with Eleanor being the Executive Assistant to Bud Antle and Charles Huston. After leaving this position to move back to Fresno they self-built a very successful mobile home business. All five of their children inherited Eleanor's persistent (some call it stubborn) personality. All were successful at school and work, married great spouses, and produced nine grandchildren that Eleanor and Charles loved dearly, and one great-granddaughter. Their children have tirelessly worked together to provide comfort and companionship to their parents. We are grateful to each other and to all of our extended families for their ongoing support. Approximately 3 years ago, Eleanor and Charles were blessed with the care and companionship from the team of "Your Open Arms." Without Demitria Myers, her loving mother Lashawn who was devoted to Eleanor, and the incredible Tivita, Anahi, Amber, Saylene, and Chastity, our Mother would not have had such a wonderful last few years. They loved her as their own mother and we often commented that she loved them more than her own children. They are truly God's Angels - they filled her days with so much love and faith and we owe them our boundless love and undying gratitude. In addition to her adoring husband of 68 years, Eleanor's is survived by her beloved children and their spouses: Elaine (Allen) Graham, Susan (Richard) Ruffalo, and Linda (Michael) Weaver, Charles (Debra) Garabedian, and John (Lisa) Garabedian. Eleanor and Charles were blessed with 9 grandchildren: Kellie Weaver-Dabich (Steve), Jonathan Ruffalo, Jeffrey Weaver (Gina), Jeffrey Ruffalo, Laura Weaver, Justin Ruffalo, Charles Garabedian III, Ariana Garabedian, and Adam Garabedian; and a great-granddaughter, Bailey Weaver. She is also survived by her sister (and casino buddy), Betty Garvey. Full obituary and photograph can be view at www.yostandwebb.com Memorial donations in Eleanor's honor may be made to St. Gregory Church in Fowler, California or your preferred charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store