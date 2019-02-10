Eleanor Allin (Smith) Harnly of Fresno, CA, the widow of John Harnly, passed away on Feb 2, 2019, at the age of 90. She was cared for and surrounded by her family, her greatest joy. She had a wonderful sense of humor and she was known for her kind/loving spirit. An avid bridge player, she was particularly fond of her Fresno Monday and Thursday Bridge Clubs. She met her husband when she asked him to join a bridge game on the train home (Kansas City, MO) from Carleton College in Minnesota which they both attended. She and John raised their daughters in Palo Alto, Bakersfield, and Napa, always being active members of the Methodist Church. She surrounded herself with books and was a strong supporter of higher-education for her daughters and grandchildren. Passionate about camping in the Snowy Range in Wyoming, she continued the Harnly family tradition of fishing trips there until she was eighty. She is survived by her sister, Mary Caroline Miller; her daughters, Caroline and Martha Harnly, and Nancy Altschuler; grandchildren, Katy Motte and James, Michael, and Amy Altschuler; and great-grandchildren, Mary and Miles Motte. A Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Santa Ana on Tues, Feb. 14 at 11 AM. Remembrances may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Santa Ana, Fresno, CA 93704. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 10, 2019