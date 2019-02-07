Eleanor (Westra) Locke passed away at age 96, on Saturday, January 26, 2019. She was born December 20, 1922, at home in Los Angeles, California to Albert Westra and Cornelia Ibersh of Westra. She was the second of 3 children; elder brother William and younger brother Robert, both of whom have predeceased Eleanor. Eleanor was married to Floyd Walker Locke on October 8, 1943, whom she met while in high school through her older brother William. Floyd was also born in Los Angeles. He served in the Army during World War II, then went to work for Lockheed. In 1951 they moved their family to rural Fresno county, where they owned vineyards. Floyd passed Sept. 22, 1997. Eleanor was active in Monmouth Presbyterian Church, Selma Women's Club, Sweet Adelines, and worked for many years in the Fresno County Unified School District. Eleanor leaves two children, Russell Floyd Locke (June Mcteer) of Fresno and Diana Gale Suhr (Robert) of Scotts Valley, California; grandchildren Evelyn Locke Mazzullo (Jake), James Locke, (Shereese) Stephen Locke, Matthew Locke Suhr and Daniel Bowen Suhr; great-grandchildren Justin, Analisa and Ginger Rose Locke, and Morgan Mazzullo. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Eleanor's many caring neighbors and friends who helped make her life a joy, and to the physicians and nurses who attended her. Private family interment will be held on Friday, February 8, at 2 p.m. at Floral Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for all friends and family will be held at Page Funeral Chapel in Selma, California on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a farewell gathering in the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall immediately following the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Selma Hospital.
