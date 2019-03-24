Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Lynne (Giddings) Walsh. View Sign

Eleanor Lynne (Giddings) Walsh, age 93, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 in Fresno, California. Eleanor, who preferred to be called Lynne, was born on May 30, 1925 in Liberty, Missouri and was proceeded in death by her husband of 70 years, Kenneth Walsh. Throughout her life, Lynne was an avid reader, who had a deep love for animals and nature-conservation on both land and sea. She was a member of the Fresno Yacht Club, and loyal fan of the San Francisco Giants and Kentucky Derby. She also enjoyed the performing arts, world history and traveling abroad; her most beloved destination was Paris, France. Lynne is survived by her daughter Kimberly Eleanor Lynne (Giddings) Walsh, age 93, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 in Fresno, California. Eleanor, who preferred to be called Lynne, was born on May 30, 1925 in Liberty, Missouri and was proceeded in death by her husband of 70 years, Kenneth Walsh. Throughout her life, Lynne was an avid reader, who had a deep love for animals and nature-conservation on both land and sea. She was a member of the Fresno Yacht Club, and loyal fan of the San Francisco Giants and Kentucky Derby. She also enjoyed the performing arts, world history and traveling abroad; her most beloved destination was Paris, France. Lynne is survived by her daughter Kimberly Smith ; her granddaughters Amanda Lynne Smith and Amber Messersmith and Amber's husband Nicholas; great-grandchildren Eleanor Lynne and Vivian Ryann Messersmith; her sister Norma Kukuzka; sister-in-law Jerry Lee Emerzian; and Ramona Miller, her live-in care giver of five years and very dear friend. A celebration of life will be held at Chapel of Light in Fresno, CA on Saturday April 6th 2019 at 10am. In Lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations in Lynne's name to The Gorilla Foundation: www.Koko.org Funeral Home Chapel Of The Light

1620 W Belmont Ave

Fresno , CA 93728

