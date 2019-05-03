Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR SARKIS GARABEDIAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor "Ellie" died peacefully on April 25, 2019 after a seven-month battle with cancer. She was born in Arlington, MA, the third and youngest daughter to George and Rose Sarkis. They lived in Watertown, MA where she was an accomplished on-point ballerina. In 1958, the family moved to Los Angeles, graduating from James Monroe High School in 1961.



She became a legal secretary at a Los Angeles law firm. Ellie married raisin grower, Richard Garabedian of Fowler in 1962. They had three children and worked together as a team.



Ellie was a homemaker, devoted wife and mother. She was a fabulous cook and self-taught pianist who enjoyed the arts. In the 1980s, she became a real estate broker, enjoying a successful career for over 20 years.



Ellie and Richard traveled the world before his passing in 2008. Once he passed, she moved off the ranch to Fresno. She became active in politics, joined the Petanque Club, Alliance Francaise, and enjoyed walking her dog. Ellie loved her family and friends dearly.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Richard; parents George and Rose Sarkis. Ellie is survived by her son Richard and wife Deanna; daughters, Christine Tehlirian and husband Ara, and Linda Cole and husband Rick; sisters, Janet Moses and husband Don, Sonya Derderian and sister-in-law Rena Garabedian; granddaughters Anna, Caroline and Sarah Cole, Talia and Alyssa Tehlirian, and Olivia, Amanda and Nadia Garabedian.



A memorial open house will be held at Sunnyside Country Club on Sunday, May 5th from 1-4 pm at 5704 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, CA 93727.



