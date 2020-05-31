ELEANOR YAZIJIAN
1926 - 2020
Our beautiful mother, Eleanor Yazijian, made her passage into Heaven on May 25, 2020 in Fresno, California. She was born on September 16, 1926 in West New York, NJ to Nishan and Aznive Simsarian. A graduate of Memorial High School, she was known as "Sims" on the girls basketball team. During her teen years "Ellie" had fun with friends on the Boardwalk at Asbury Park as well as ice skating under the moonlight during the blackouts of World War II. She was a true Jersey girl and bragged about playing hooky from school to go see her idol, Frank Sinatra. After graduating she worked as an executive assistant at Westinghouse Corporation in New York City. In 1946, her family moved to Fresno and soon after she met the love of her life, Ara Yazijian, at the soda shop by Warnor's Theater. Married in 1949, together they built a wonderful life with their children, Gail, Kathy and Mark. Eleanor was the consummate homemaker and an expert seamstress; Ara providing leadership for the family company, New England Sheet Metal Works, Inc. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Armenian Church and devoted many years to the Ladies Society. She was also a member of the Daughters of Vartan and a patron member of the Ani Guild of the California Armenian Home. Mom was an avid golfer until she was 90 years old and a proud member of Sunnyside Country Club. She enjoyed wonderful worldwide travel adventures with our dad but family trips to their Huntington Lake cabin and to her condo in Maui were paramount. During her life, Ellie was supported by the generous love of cherished family and friends--her happiest times spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ara, and son Mark. She is survived by her brother, Richard Simsarian (Diane); daughters, Gail Henricksen (Larry) and Kathy Boone (Jim); grandchildren, Brooke Bell (Rob), James Boone, Nicholas Perry, and Morgan Perry; great grandchildren, Riley, Blake, and Owen Bell; nephews, Kendall Simsarian and Stephen Simsarian. Due to Covid-19 there will be a private family service. Remembrances may be made to St. Paul Armenian Church: 3767 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726 Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814

Published in Fresno Bee on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
1121 Roberts Avenue
Madera, CA 93637
(559) 674-8814
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
