Eleanor Zoe Hoffman passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 89. "Zoe" to her closest friends, was born on April 3, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Dollye Mitchell. She attended Lindblom Technical High School and continued her education at Roosevelt College. In 1949 she married Thomas J. Hoffman. They moved California in 1952 where they resided in Fresno for over 4 decades. Eleanor devoted her life to raising her seven children. After they became adults and started their own families, she rejoined the work force, working for the General Services Administration and The Department of Forestry before retiring. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Hoffman and parents, Walter Mitchell and Dollye Garrett. Eleanor is mourned and lovingly remembered by sons; Thomas, Marc, Dominic, Christopher, Philip and daughters, Olivia and Danielle; her sister Leah; in addition to her 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Eleanor's happy disposition, loving heart and fierce devotion to family will be missed by many but especially by her children. A celebration of her life will be held on September 21, 2019 at 1 pm at Oakwood Memorial Park, 22601 Lassen St., Chatsworth, CA. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 15, 2019

