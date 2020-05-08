Nora was born in 1940 in Losonc, a small town in what was then Greater Hungary, under an alliance with Nazi Germany. In 1945, in the last days of the war in Europe, when she was 5, Nora escaped Hungary by train with her parents and fled into Austria. Their train was under fire at times during the journey. When they reached Austria, they lived outside for several months, following the train tracks and scrounging whatever food they could find, until they made it into southern Germany and were taken in and given shelter by a local priest. The family lived in Germany for three years, and Nora began school there, but in 1949 with the beginning of the United Nations Refugee Program the family was admitted to several countries. Nora chose her family's future when she selected an envelope printed with the word "Australia" out of a drawer in the family's dresser. After a six week ship journey, the family arrived in Australia and in a new life. Nora's childhood experiences helped form her lifelong commitment to peace and welcoming newcomers. Settling in Brisbane, Nora was soon at the top of her class. After graduating high school with honors, she entered the University of Queensland to pursue a degree in Microbiology. She graduated with a PhD in 1971. It was while she was a graduate student, that, on her first trip out of Australia since arriving as a child, she met a handsome, young American on a plane flight. Seven years later, Nora and Hiram were married, and Nora returned to Europe to live in Rome with Hiram, where he was teaching at an American high school in Rome. Nora loved her five years of living in Rome, taking long walks in the city, shopping at the open air vegetable markets, spending relaxed evenings eating outdoors with friends and teaching English to Italians. A daughter, Sophia, arrived in the fall of 1974. In the summer of 1975, Nora and Hiram moved to the Central Valley. Hiram had been raised in Dinuba, but they settled in Fresno, where Hiram's mother was then living. Nora began work in the Immunology department at Valley Children's Hospital, where she happily worked for the next 29 years. Nora, Hiram and Sophia settled into their home in Old Fig Garden. Zoltan joined the family in 1978. Nora became active in the Fresno community, volunteering with a variety of environmental, peace and social justice organizations. She and Hiram led the Nuclear Freeze campaign in Fresno County in 1982, passing the initiative. Nora was membership chair and edited the Membership Directory for the Fresno Chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) for more than 20 years. She was a frequent helper at Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries (FIRM), planted many trees with Tree Fresno and was a regular for years at the Women's Build weekends with Habitat for Humanity. She was the longest serving chair of the the Outreach Ministry at her church, First Congregational, the Big Red Church. Nora loved to travel, and through the years took many trips with family and friends around California, the U.S., to Europe and Australia. In retirement, she enjoyed trips to her beloved Italy, as well as Greece, Australia, New England, New York, the Pacific Northwest and all over California. The family expresses appreciation to all of Mom's many caregivers, including the staff of Hinds Hospice, for their professional and compassionate care and support. Remembrances can be made to the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries (FIRM) or First Congregational Church. Nora is survived by her husband, Hiram, of 49 years, of Fresno, her daughter, Sophia, of Alameda and her son Zoltan and his partner, Letty, both of San Francisco. A service of remembrance will be held later in the year.

