Elisa Blanco, 67, of Fresno, passed away unexpectedly on June 10th of natural causes. She was a longtime resident of the Tower District. Elisa was born in Somoto, Nicaragua to Luisa Bogran and Jose Francisco Aguilar. She spent her childhood and teen years in Octoal, Nicaragua. In the 1970s, she, along with her brothers immigrated to the US, establishing residence in Fresno, California. Elisa worked as a Certified Nurse's Assistant at Pacific Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for over 30 years, dedicating her life to the care of others. She very much enjoyed the relationships that she established during her time working there. Elisa was a colorful and humorous person who enjoyed life. Her smile and laugh were contagious. She lived passionately and adventurously. She was a Tower District regular and took daily strolls throughout the neighborhood. Elisa enjoyed the outdoors and nature. Her favorite places were San Francisco and Yosemite National Park. Elisa always stressed the value of education to her family, making sure that all of her children completed college. Elisa leaves behind her husband Rodolfo Blanco of Fresno and her three children Laurinda Blanco, Rodolfo Blanco Jr., and Sara Blanco as well as her two brothers Ramon Aguilar and Francisco Aguilar who will all miss her very much. Visitation will be held at Chapel of Light on June 27th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on June 28th at 10:30 am at St. John's Cathedral. She will be buried at Belmont Memorial Park.
Published in the Fresno Bee from June 26 to June 27, 2019