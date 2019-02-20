Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Anne Watson. View Sign

Elizabeth Anne Watson was born June 24th, 1936. The Angels came to escort Elizabeth home, on February 12, 2019 to be with Jesus, whom she has served faithfully all her life. She was predeceased by her husband J.B. and together they served the Lord as Missionaries to Europe and founded His Love Ministries, holding men's & women's retreats throughout Central California for many years. She is survived by three son's, Michael, Steven & Brian, two daughter-in-laws, four grandchildren & two great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held February 23, 2019, Saturday 10am at Church of Living Water - 614 E. Bullard, Fresno CA. Lunch following service. Elizabeth Anne Watson was born June 24th, 1936. The Angels came to escort Elizabeth home, on February 12, 2019 to be with Jesus, whom she has served faithfully all her life. She was predeceased by her husband J.B. and together they served the Lord as Missionaries to Europe and founded His Love Ministries, holding men's & women's retreats throughout Central California for many years. She is survived by three son's, Michael, Steven & Brian, two daughter-in-laws, four grandchildren & two great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held February 23, 2019, Saturday 10am at Church of Living Water - 614 E. Bullard, Fresno CA. Lunch following service. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close