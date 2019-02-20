Elizabeth Anne Watson was born June 24th, 1936. The Angels came to escort Elizabeth home, on February 12, 2019 to be with Jesus, whom she has served faithfully all her life. She was predeceased by her husband J.B. and together they served the Lord as Missionaries to Europe and founded His Love Ministries, holding men's & women's retreats throughout Central California for many years. She is survived by three son's, Michael, Steven & Brian, two daughter-in-laws, four grandchildren & two great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held February 23, 2019, Saturday 10am at Church of Living Water - 614 E. Bullard, Fresno CA. Lunch following service.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 20, 2019