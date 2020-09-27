Elizabeth June (aka BJ) Don was born on September 23, 1929 and passed away on September 21, 2020 in Fresno, California. She was born to William and Mary Lou Young, 2 years after her sister Gracie, in Los Angeles Ca. She went to Manuel Arts High School and was married to the love of her life, George, in Immanuel Presbyterian Church in 1954. B J and George lived in Porterville CA where they owned and operated Quality Market for over 25 years, tirelessly working in the grocery business providing fresh produce and meats to customers who would become life long friends. Gregory William was born to them in 1961. In 1977, they moved to Fresno to join family in operating Mc Lanes Market. When George unexpectedly died in 1982, she carried on the hard work ethic until retiring in 1993.

BJ loved sports (she was a true Angelino, a life long Dodgers and Rams fan who also learned to golf in retirement), puzzles, gambling, playing Mah Johng and gardening. She also loved to travel, taking cross country bus trips with her pals June, Helen and Vera and had adventures to Hawaii, England and China with Mae, her sister in law. She will always be remembered for her smile, her sense of humor and the fact that no one ever left her house hungry. She was always generous with food, gifts and hugs and made the best thanksgiving yams and potatoes.

BJ is survived by her son Greg, 18 nieces and nephews, and 28 great nieces and nephews and 10 Great great nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Private Graveside services will be held on Oct 1 2020.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to her favorite charities which include the American Cancer Society, Disabled American Vets and St Jude.