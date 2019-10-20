Dr. Elizabeth J. Force, 75, died of cancer on June 11, 2019. For the last 31 years, Liz was a business partner with Melody Daggs Professional Dog Training. She was also active in dog play groups and competitive dog sports. She was a founder of FIDO, Fresno Innovative Dog Owners, and spearheaded the establishment of Fresno's first dog park. She was a very kind and caring person, generous with her time and money to help people and dogs in need. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane and Peter Robinson, and nieces, Dr. Kelly Parks, of Canada, and Dr. Tracey Robinson of Alamosa, Colorado, and the countless friends, team-mates, and former students who became her local family. She is most probably in Dog Heaven now, in joyous reunion with her many past canine companions who got there first. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1:30 PM at the Wesley United Methodist Church social hall. Please come for a casual gathering, light re-freshments, and sharing of memories of Liz.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 20, 2019