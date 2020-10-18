Elizabeth Geha

November 27, 1968 - October 5, 2020

Clovis, California - Elizabeth Rebecca Geha was born on November 27, 1968 in Visalia, Ca. She passed on to our Lord, at the age of 51, on October 5, 2020.

She was raised in Eugene, Oregon, and graduated from South Eugene High School in 1985. After high school she attended Lane College in Eugene, Oregon. Upon graduation she lived and worked in Elco, Nevada for a number of years, at which time she took up the sport of Barrel Racing on horseback, which she became very good at. She reached the level of expert competition rider, which she enjoyed for several years.

After that her love of travel took her to the town of Anchorage, Alaska, where she lived for several years before finally returning to her birth place of Visalia, Ca, were she lived until early 2011, at which time she moved to Fresno, Ca where she lived until the time of her passing.

Of the last ten years of her life she cared for her mother Necosha Sluder, now age 92, with the deep love and devotion that is so rarely seen in this day and age. "Becky", as she was always called by her loved ones and friends, was a very caring and giving person all of her life, with great love of her family and friends. There was never a request to large or difficult, that she would not step up and help in any way that was needed. Her love and consideration for her fellow humankind was of such great importance to her, that she never allowed it to become compromised, of all her life. She lived her life a true child of God, of love and caring to everyone she ever met and knew.

The light of God's love in her heart was so bright; it shall never dim, But live on eternal not only in Heaven, but in all those who were so Blessed in this life, to know her.

She is survived by her beloved, Peter Andrew Yakovetic of Fresno, Ca; mother, Necosha Sluder of Fresno, Ca; father, George W. Sluder of Bonney Lake, Washington; brother, and sister-in-law Christopher Lynn and Tammy Sluder of Visalia, Ca; nieces, Samantha Lynn and Tabitha Gwynn Sluder of Visalia, CA; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy Andrew and Christina Lynn Sluder of Bonney Lake, Washington; niece, Jessica Sluder of Bonney Lake, Washington; and sister, Rachel Danard of Kelowna, B.C. Canada.

A Funeral Service will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Becky, you will always be in our hearts, and forever missed. We love you with all our heart......LOVE FOREVER, PETE





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store