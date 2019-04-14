Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Jensen. View Sign

Elizabeth Jensen was born February 8, 1916 in Fresno, CA to Ola & Grace Stevens, She was one of 4 siblings. Bette passed away peacefully on Wed., April 3, 2019 at the California Armenian Home at the age of 103, were she had spent the last 3 years of her life. Bette graduated from Fresno Tech High School in 1932 and married her loving husband Vernon E. Jensen in Oct 1940 and spent 41 years together until Vernon's passing. She was a cosmetologist during WWII and became a house wife after the war. She & Vernon had 2 children John 1945 & Jim 1946. Bette enjoyed traveling to Europe & throughout the United States & attending current event classes at Fresno City College. She was a life long resident of Fresno. Bette was preceded in death by her husband Vernon & oldest son John Jensen, Siblings Ester William & Lucile. She is survived by her son Jim & his wife Jo Ann, daughter in law Doris Jensen. Four granddaughters & their husbands Amanda Dominguez & husband Nate, Jamie Hammond & husband Trent. Michelle Beachler, Silke Stearns & husband Matt & 8 grandchildren. She was also adored by many nieces & nephews who always called her "Auntie". A very special thank you to the loving & caring staff at the California Armenian Home. We were blessed by your prayers, love & compassion as you cared for mom. There will be a small gathering of family & friends to celebrate her life at a later date. Remembrances may be made to California Armenian Home or favorite charity. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

