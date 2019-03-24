Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH LOUISE CHANDLER. View Sign

Elizabeth Louise Chandler was born on June 17, 1926, in the Parish of New Orleans, LA to her parents Thomas and Alma Burke. She went peacefully to be with the Lord on March 19, 2019, at her home in Clovis, CA, at the age of 92. Louise graduated from Metairie High School in 1943 and went on to graduate from Business College in New Orleans. She worked for Eastman Kodak Company in the late 1940's as a secretary, leaving there when she married. Louise first met the love of her life, Hubert Chandler, at the age of 16 on a blind date set up by her relatives. It was after Hubert made a return visit to her in uniform while serving in WWII that she knew he was the one. They married in August of 1948 in New Orleans, LA and shortly after put down roots in Fresno, CA where they remained the rest of their lives. Hubert and Louise shared 69 beautiful years of marriage together. Louise was a lovely soul and loved beautiful things. Her garden was her passion and spending time tending to her flowers brought her so much joy. Louise was also an exceptional artist. She china painted for over 40 years until her sight would no longer let her pursue her hobby. Her home is scattered with one of kind, prize winning, "Louise" original hand painted pieces. She took pride in her home and her surroundings and she was sure to be dressed to the nines, no matter if she was going to church or the grocery store! Louise and Hubert enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, which provided many opportunities to get dressed up! They also shared a love of square dancing. They were members of the Steppers and Stompers Dance Club for over 25 years; they were also members of the B-Sharp Square Dancers. Louise, for many years, was very involved with the Saint Agnes Auxiliary, which was previously called the Saint Agnes Service Guild. She was also a past member of the Holiday Boutique Guild of Valley Children's Hospital. Louise is now reunited in heaven with her husband Hubert, her parents Thomas and Alma Burke, her brothers, Tom and Ben Burke and her sister Bea Stafford. Louise is honored and remembered by her 3 children, Gary Chandler, David Chandler and wife Margret, and her daughter Linda and husband Bill Smittcamp; grandchildren Blake Smittcamp and wife Cherie, Bradley Smittcamp and wife Courtney, Tyler Chandler, and Blair and husband Nathan Martin. She is also cherished and remembered by her great grandchildren, Aubrey Rose, Austin James and Becket Blake Smittcamp, and Baby Martin. A celebration of Louise's life will be held at a graveside service at the Clovis Cemetery on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10a.m. A reception will follow at the home of Hubert and Louise. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Children's Hospital; or St. Agnes Medical Center. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 24, 2019

