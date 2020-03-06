Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Troy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth (Dee Dee) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3rd as she fought hard to recover from a major stroke.Over the last 4 weeks, she was visited by many family members and friends who comforted her. Dee Dee was born in Oakland, CA, raised her children in Castro Valley, then moved with her second husband Jerry to Fresno in 2003. Dee Dee loved her family first, which we all knew. She was an avid and very enthusiastic fan of her SF 49ers and Golden State Warriors. She loved old movies, Sci Fi, and good TV shows. Her memory of old movie star names and roles was incomparable, and she kept her mind sharp by doing crossword puzzles daily. She was a great cook and passed on many family recipes from her and her mother to her children. She was devoted to her Catholic Faith and passed that on to her children also. Dee Dee leaves behind her sons David and Gary, daughter Sandy, step-daughter Jill, grandsons Jake and Brandon, granddaughter Meghan, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Elizabeth (Honey) Estorga, husband Jerry, son-in-law Paul, and 3 brothers Danny, Jimmy and Johnny. Visitation will be Sunday, March 8 from noon-4 pm, with the Rosary following at 4 pm at Whitehurst Funeral Home, 1525 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno. A graveside service will be Monday, March 9 at 11 am at Belmont Memorial Park, 201 N. Teilman, Fresno. Published in the Fresno Bee from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020

