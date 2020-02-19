Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Clark. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Sanger Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Ella Faye Clark, age 83 passed away peacefully at her home in Sanger CA, on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born on April 11, 1936 in Naylor Missouri. Ella graduated from Hanford High School in 1954. She worked for over 25 yrs at Sanger Unified, as a cook and manager at several schools. She was the best mom, nana and gg nana who loved her family. Ella is preceded in death by her husband of 61 yrs Milton L. Clark She is survived by her son James Clark, daughter Nancy Azares and husband Chris. Four grandchildren Ryan(Trish), Garret(Elyse), Nolan Azares and Brooke ( Adam) Rampton. Nine great grandchildren. Graveside service ice will be held at the Sanger Cemetery on Thursday 20, 2020 at 11:00 am. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 19, 2020

