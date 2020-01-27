Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Earline Tatham. View Sign Service Information Peoples Church 7172 N Cedar Ave Fresno, CA 93720 Service 11:00 AM Peoples Church Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Earline Tatham, age 87, passed away to her eternal home in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 23, 2020, two days short of her 88th birthday. Earline, more affectionally known as Nana, was the rock of her family and is sorely missed. Earline was born to Hubert and Zelma Graves in Paragould, Arkansas, in 1932. As a young girl, the Graves family, with sisters Emma, Luetta, and Rachel, moved to California and settled in Caruthers. Earline worked on her father's vineyard, drove tractors, picked cotton, and milked the cows, all while attending school in Caruthers. In 1953, while working at Community Hospital in Fresno, Earline met Bill Tatham at an Oral Roberts tent meeting revival. They were married in February 1954, with son Bill Jr. arriving in December of that year. Earline and Bill then moved to the Bay Area where their son Mike was born in 1958. The family returned in 1960 when Earline and Bill began a small farming and convalescent hospital business. Their daughter Renee, was born in 1964 while living in Easton. The business grew and the family moved back to Fresno to stay in 1967. Earline's children competed in sports from elementary school to college. She always expected the best from her children, loved them unconditionally, and defended them tirelessly. Earline attended every sporting event, and as the local umpires and referees quickly learned, her children never made a mistake that was not entirely somebody else's fault. Earline was a woman of deep faith and lived her life as a model Christian woman, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Earline and Bill began attending Peoples Church in 1968, where they remained for over 50 years. They formed a decades-long friendship with GL and Jackie Johnson, which Earline cherished. She also made sure her children were in church Sunday morning and evening, with church preparation beginning on Saturday afternoon. Bill would start polishing shoes and Earline would call her children into the kitchen one at a time to wash their hair in the sink and vigorously clean their ears with Q-Tips, whether they needed it or not. Earline set the standard for hard work, love of family, and love for God. She leaves a rich legacy for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all those who were fortunate enough to know her. Earline leaves behind her husband of nearly 66 years, best friend, partner, and chauffeur, Bill Tatham Sr. She is also survived by her son Bill Tatham, Jr., son Mike Tatham and wife Denise, daughter Renee Antognoli and husband Greg. She also leaves behind her adoring grandchildren Megan Delgado and her husband Alex, great-grandchildren Luke and Havana, grandson Matt Tatham and his wife Marci, great-grandson Jack, and grandsons Gregory Antognoli and Andrew Antognoli. Services will be on Wednesday, January 29 at 11:00 am at the Peoples Church Chapel. In place of flowers, please make donations in Earline's name to either or both of the following charities: Cornerstone Church Youth Department, at cornerstonefresno.churchcenter.com/giving/, or Living with XXY, at donorbox.org/living-with-xxy-fund. Ellen Earline Tatham, age 87, passed away to her eternal home in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 23, 2020, two days short of her 88th birthday. Earline, more affectionally known as Nana, was the rock of her family and is sorely missed. Earline was born to Hubert and Zelma Graves in Paragould, Arkansas, in 1932. As a young girl, the Graves family, with sisters Emma, Luetta, and Rachel, moved to California and settled in Caruthers. Earline worked on her father's vineyard, drove tractors, picked cotton, and milked the cows, all while attending school in Caruthers. In 1953, while working at Community Hospital in Fresno, Earline met Bill Tatham at an Oral Roberts tent meeting revival. They were married in February 1954, with son Bill Jr. arriving in December of that year. Earline and Bill then moved to the Bay Area where their son Mike was born in 1958. The family returned in 1960 when Earline and Bill began a small farming and convalescent hospital business. Their daughter Renee, was born in 1964 while living in Easton. The business grew and the family moved back to Fresno to stay in 1967. Earline's children competed in sports from elementary school to college. She always expected the best from her children, loved them unconditionally, and defended them tirelessly. Earline attended every sporting event, and as the local umpires and referees quickly learned, her children never made a mistake that was not entirely somebody else's fault. Earline was a woman of deep faith and lived her life as a model Christian woman, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Earline and Bill began attending Peoples Church in 1968, where they remained for over 50 years. They formed a decades-long friendship with GL and Jackie Johnson, which Earline cherished. She also made sure her children were in church Sunday morning and evening, with church preparation beginning on Saturday afternoon. Bill would start polishing shoes and Earline would call her children into the kitchen one at a time to wash their hair in the sink and vigorously clean their ears with Q-Tips, whether they needed it or not. Earline set the standard for hard work, love of family, and love for God. She leaves a rich legacy for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all those who were fortunate enough to know her. Earline leaves behind her husband of nearly 66 years, best friend, partner, and chauffeur, Bill Tatham Sr. She is also survived by her son Bill Tatham, Jr., son Mike Tatham and wife Denise, daughter Renee Antognoli and husband Greg. She also leaves behind her adoring grandchildren Megan Delgado and her husband Alex, great-grandchildren Luke and Havana, grandson Matt Tatham and his wife Marci, great-grandson Jack, and grandsons Gregory Antognoli and Andrew Antognoli. Services will be on Wednesday, January 29 at 11:00 am at the Peoples Church Chapel. In place of flowers, please make donations in Earline's name to either or both of the following charities: Cornerstone Church Youth Department, at cornerstonefresno.churchcenter.com/giving/, or Living with XXY, at donorbox.org/living-with-xxy-fund. Published in the Fresno Bee from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close