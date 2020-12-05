1/1
Ellen Rasmussen
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Rasmussen
December 5, 1934 - November 26, 2020
Selma, California -
Ellen Rasmussen passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 in Clovis, CA at the age of 85. She was proceeded in death by her husband Dean. They were married 56 years.
Ellen was born in Racine, WI where she grew up with eight siblings. She later attended Dana College in Blair, NE. This is where she met the love of her life. They married in 1956 and moved to Selma, CA, Dean's hometown. Ellen and Dean were both teachers in the Selma school district for over 40 years and very much involved in the community.
Ellen is survived by her children Heidi English, husband Lonnie, Robbi Rasmussen, Peter Rasmussen, grandchildren Courtney Burnett, husband Josh, Kyle English, wife Tisha, Anders Hanson, Leif Hanson and great grandchildren Blake, Preston and Gage Burnett.
A private gravesite service will be held in Selma.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Light
1620 W Belmont Ave
Fresno, CA 93728
(559) 233-6254
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved