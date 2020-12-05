Ellen Rasmussen

December 5, 1934 - November 26, 2020

Selma, California -

Ellen Rasmussen passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 in Clovis, CA at the age of 85. She was proceeded in death by her husband Dean. They were married 56 years.

Ellen was born in Racine, WI where she grew up with eight siblings. She later attended Dana College in Blair, NE. This is where she met the love of her life. They married in 1956 and moved to Selma, CA, Dean's hometown. Ellen and Dean were both teachers in the Selma school district for over 40 years and very much involved in the community.

Ellen is survived by her children Heidi English, husband Lonnie, Robbi Rasmussen, Peter Rasmussen, grandchildren Courtney Burnett, husband Josh, Kyle English, wife Tisha, Anders Hanson, Leif Hanson and great grandchildren Blake, Preston and Gage Burnett.

A private gravesite service will be held in Selma.





