Elsa Claybaugh

Elsa Maria Hernandez Claybaugh passed away tragically on July 31 from complications of coronavirus infection. She had been a resident of Clovis for nearly 70 years. She was a master seamstress, designing, hemming, sewing, altering, and hand-making clothes for her friends and family nearly all her adult life. She was adored by everyone around her for her loving kindness, generosity, and beauty. Proof of how deeply she returned that love, Elsa kept every card and gift ever given to her. She liked to show her love through cooking, always making sure everyone at dinner had their fill. Elsa was born in Chihuahua, Mexico in 1935, and emigrated to the U.S. in 1947. After losing her hearing as a toddler, with the determination that she would demonstrate throughout her life, she graduated from Clovis High School in 1957. She married William Frank Claybaugh, a lifelong Clovis resident and well-known Clovis mailman, in 1963. She now joins Frank and her oldest daughter, Rosie Shoemaker, in a much better place. She is survived by her two remaining children, 8 grandchildren, and 8 (soon to be 9) great-grandchildren. Her passing leaves a vast, empty place that will never be filled again. We will miss you -- Mom, Aunt Elsa, Nana, GeeGee.

