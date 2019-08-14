Mom went home to her Lord and Savior. She was preceded in death by her husband, Erich. She is survived by her daughter, Brigitte and husband, Rob Motes; Son, Willy Ludtke and his partner, Paula Spence; Grandchildren, Erica and Aaron Motes; Taylor and wife, Nicole and great granddaughter, Adalyn Ludtke; and Justin Ludtke. A special thank you to mom's loving caregivers, Mary Gonzales, Catalina Carrasco (Cathy) and, Griselda Perez (Gracie). A Memorial service will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Fruit Ave., Fresno, Ca. 93705 on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 am . In lieu of flowers Remembrances may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or the . Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home, 302 East Merced Street, Fowler, California (559)834-2531