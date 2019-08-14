ELSE LUDTKE (1926 - 2019)
Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home - FD 636 - Fowler
302 East Merced Street
Fowler, CA
93625
(559)-834-2531
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
2101 N. Fruit Ave.
Fresno, CA
View Map
Mom went home to her Lord and Savior. She was preceded in death by her husband, Erich. She is survived by her daughter, Brigitte and husband, Rob Motes; Son, Willy Ludtke and his partner, Paula Spence; Grandchildren, Erica and Aaron Motes; Taylor and wife, Nicole and great granddaughter, Adalyn Ludtke; and Justin Ludtke. A special thank you to mom's loving caregivers, Mary Gonzales, Catalina Carrasco (Cathy) and, Griselda Perez (Gracie). A Memorial service will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Fruit Ave., Fresno, Ca. 93705 on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 am . In lieu of flowers Remembrances may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or the . Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home, 302 East Merced Street, Fowler, California (559)834-2531
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 14, 2019
