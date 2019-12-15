Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Grace Blodgett. View Sign Service Information DeYoung Shoreline Chapel 7676 SHORELINE DR Stockton , CA 95219 (209)-472-0335 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM DeYoung Shoreline Chapel 7676 SHORELINE DR Stockton , CA 95219 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM DeYoung Shoreline Chapel 7676 SHORELINE DR Stockton , CA 95219 View Map Burial 1:00 PM Cherokee Memorial Park Hwy 99 and Harney Lane Lodi , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

When she was a teenager Elsie Blodgett's principal was so impressed with her academic, typing and shorthand skills that he made her the school secretary. Later, still a teenager, Elsie began teaching classes in a one-room schoolhouse in her native Missouri. Elsie, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on December 9 in Fresno. She was 98 years old and spent her last year at Sunrise Assisted Living. She was born Elsie Grace Robison Aug. 2, 1921 to Charles and Naoma Robison in El Dorado Springs, Missouri, a place she would call home until a strapping young Nebraska man came to work on a family farm one summer. She and Charles Davis Blodgett fell in love and soon eloped to Liberty, Mo., beginning a love story that would span nearly seven decades. Dec. 9, 2019, Elsie went home to be with Charlie, the love of her life. After Charlie's service as a tail gunner and instructor in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II, they moved to California, settling first in Lindsay, then in Fresno and finally Clovis where they lived on a small farm while both resumed teaching and continued their education at then Fresno State College. Elsie taught elementary school and Charlie taught industrial arts at Clovis High School. Summers were spent working with their children at Camp Sierra near Shaver Lake. Charlie was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and when doctors later gave him only a short time to live, they left teaching and invested in income property in Stockton, a move that would prove fortuitous. That was in 1965. As Charlie's health improved -- due in great part to Elsie's strength and loving care -- they continued investing in residential, office and commercial properties. He lived to his 90th year before his death in 2008. In Stockton, Elsie served as executive director of San Joaquin County Rental Property Association and also was on the board of directors of the Stockton Better Business Bureau and Stockton Goodwill Industries. She and Charlie, along with their son, Lyndon, were owners of Crystal Springs Health World. She also was active in the Republican party and treasured trips to the White House with Charlie to attend functions and meeting with Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. They also visited Hawaii and the Pearl Harbor Memorial. For many years, Elsie and Charlie volunteered as members of the senior V.I.P.'s Program of the Stockton Police Department and were lifelong members of the Methodist Church. Elsie is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Doyel (Tom) and Charleen Bier (Jerry) and son, Lyndon (Diane). Another son Daryl, died in infancy. She also is survived by eight grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and more than a dozen great-grandchildren. 