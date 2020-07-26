Elsie Eisner Hoff was born in Raisin City, Ca on September 14, 1922. Elsie was raised on a ranch in her youth in Fresno County. She graduated from Caruthers Union High School in 1941. Elsie later moved to Fresno with her family in 1942. Elsie's first job was a Fresno County Office Clerk. Elsie later worked for Crown Printing Company and Fresno Roofing Company where she retired in 1987. Elsie passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald L. Hoff. They celebrated 63 years of marriage. Elsie and Don shared the love of square dancing for over 30 years. Elsie was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her son, Don and his wife Vicki; honorary daughter, Linda Hoff Brugetti and her husband Mike; granddaughter, Cinaly Abney; grandson, Tim Hoff; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Jenna Abney, Tiffany Abney and fiance Charlie Peavey, and Brandon Abney; and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. We will forever miss Elsie's beautiful smile. A Private Interment will he held at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 S. Elm Ave., Fresno, CA 93706.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store