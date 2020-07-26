1/1
Elsie Hoff
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Eisner Hoff was born in Raisin City, Ca on September 14, 1922. Elsie was raised on a ranch in her youth in Fresno County. She graduated from Caruthers Union High School in 1941. Elsie later moved to Fresno with her family in 1942. Elsie's first job was a Fresno County Office Clerk. Elsie later worked for Crown Printing Company and Fresno Roofing Company where she retired in 1987. Elsie passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald L. Hoff. They celebrated 63 years of marriage. Elsie and Don shared the love of square dancing for over 30 years. Elsie was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her son, Don and his wife Vicki; honorary daughter, Linda Hoff Brugetti and her husband Mike; granddaughter, Cinaly Abney; grandson, Tim Hoff; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Jenna Abney, Tiffany Abney and fiance Charlie Peavey, and Brandon Abney; and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. We will forever miss Elsie's beautiful smile. A Private Interment will he held at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 S. Elm Ave., Fresno, CA 93706.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved