Elvin L Cox passed away peacefully on July 20 th 2019 at the age of 96.
Mr. Cox operated "Al Cox Sharp Cars" in Fresno for over 50 years and was an active member of the "New Apostolic Church".
Elvin is survived by his wife Swanee Cox, son Alan Cox, Daughter Linda Cox and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Sanger Cemetery, 568 South Rainbow Avenue on Friday, August 2 nd at 10am.
Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292