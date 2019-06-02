Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvira Ruth Christiansen Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elvira Ruth Christiansen Young, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and cherished friend, passed away at her home on April 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. Vera was 89 years old. She was born on February 22, 1930 to Theodore Joseph and Eduarda (Etta) Altanasia Christiansen in Kingsburg, California. She is preceded in death by her sisters LaVonne Martin and Evelyn (Christine) Fancher and husband William Robert Young. Mom married Dad on October 22, 1949, and together they spent 49 years together raising 7 kids before his death in 1998. She is survived by her children, Ted Young and Sheila, Chris Rickert and Steve, Cathy Reyes and Greg, Paula Cole, Barbara Young, Larry Young and Wendy, and LaVonne Young and Michal. Mom was known to her grandchildren, and all their friends, as Duwa, Dude, and Doodie, and more recently, Gigi. She was always willing to listen, give words of encouragement, and also game for the occasional debate about the state of the world. She loved them all dearly - William Young, Daniel Young, Brandy Oeser, Courtney Cole, Kelly Rickert, Cayenne Romo, Schel Leatherman, Maggie Reyes, Max Reyes, Olivia Lesch, Nika Reyes, and Christian Young. Mom had 10 great-grandchildren. Stories about them were guaranteed to put a smile on her face. Anna and William Oeser, Etta, Leolo and Bodhi Franco, Liko and Fin Leatherman, Felix and Calvin Sarris, and Luke Lesch. Etta and Gigi would play Rapunzel after she braided Etta's hair. Etta helped care for her in her last months... comforting her at night by rubbing her back, and never failing to say, 'luvya, Geeg' when she walked through the room. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Fresno Bully Rescue, 11740 E Belmont Ave, Sanger, CA 93657.

