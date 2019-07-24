Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELVIRA SIMPSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved and extraordinary mother Elvira Simpson died July 21, 2019 at Paint Brush Assisted Living in Fresno, California. She was born to Antonio and Dominica Iavazzo on March 30, 1926 in Aversa, Italy. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Marvis J. Simpson. They were married 68 years. Together they raised 5 children. Elmo Simpson and wife Jeannie from Rockland, CA, Lillian Scheidt and her husband Larry from Fresno, CA, Jim Simpson and wife Denise from Ceres, CA, Carol Schultz and husband Monty from Fresno, CA and Donna Morgan and husband Greg from Visalia, CA. Mom is survived by her sister Tina Mumolo of Ostia, Italy and her brother Antonio Iavazzo of Monte Casino, Italy including many neices and nephews. Mom was the ultimate dotting Nonna to 13 grandchildren and 13 great grand children. She met and married dad, the love of her life on June 24, 1945 in Aversa, Italy. Mom and their new born son bravely left her family in Italy and followed dad to Kerman, CA coming through Ellis Island. After raising her children she worked at Borelli Macaroni factory for 10 years. Mom was known for being a great Italian cook especially for her pizza, ravioli and Italian cookies which she generously and lovingly gave to her family and friends. There was always a place at her table for anyone. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of her family. She was the BEST Nonna to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mom was very proud of her heritage and being a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mom will never be forgotten. She was loved and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hinds Hospice, 2490 West Shaw Ave, Suite 101, Frenso CA 93711 or a . Our beloved and extraordinary mother Elvira Simpson died July 21, 2019 at Paint Brush Assisted Living in Fresno, California. She was born to Antonio and Dominica Iavazzo on March 30, 1926 in Aversa, Italy. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Marvis J. Simpson. They were married 68 years. Together they raised 5 children. Elmo Simpson and wife Jeannie from Rockland, CA, Lillian Scheidt and her husband Larry from Fresno, CA, Jim Simpson and wife Denise from Ceres, CA, Carol Schultz and husband Monty from Fresno, CA and Donna Morgan and husband Greg from Visalia, CA. Mom is survived by her sister Tina Mumolo of Ostia, Italy and her brother Antonio Iavazzo of Monte Casino, Italy including many neices and nephews. Mom was the ultimate dotting Nonna to 13 grandchildren and 13 great grand children. She met and married dad, the love of her life on June 24, 1945 in Aversa, Italy. Mom and their new born son bravely left her family in Italy and followed dad to Kerman, CA coming through Ellis Island. After raising her children she worked at Borelli Macaroni factory for 10 years. Mom was known for being a great Italian cook especially for her pizza, ravioli and Italian cookies which she generously and lovingly gave to her family and friends. There was always a place at her table for anyone. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of her family. She was the BEST Nonna to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mom was very proud of her heritage and being a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mom will never be forgotten. She was loved and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hinds Hospice, 2490 West Shaw Ave, Suite 101, Frenso CA 93711 or a . Published in the Fresno Bee on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations