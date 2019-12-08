On November 27th, 2019, Emily Zenovich (Pinky) passed away at the age of 94 at her home located in Charlotte, NC. Emily was born on June 30th, 1925 in Chicago IL. to Emily Yribarren and Edward Murphy. She graduated from Fresno High in 1944 and received her Assoicate degree from the University of Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles CA. in June 1948. On April 11th, 1953, she married Dushan Zenovich of Fresno California and they had two children. Emily had a passion for cooking and entertaining. She was an avid lover of music and dancing. Emily was known for her love of life, family and her bond to God through the Catholic Faith. She was always giving of her time to those in need of care and love. She was known for her quick wit and her infectious smile. She will always be remembered and loved. Emily was preceded in death by her beloved stepfather A.A. George and mother Emily George. She is survived by her two children Dina and Marc Zenovich, sister MaryJane Borrelli, daughter in law Maria Butler - Zenovich and her two grandchildren Nikolas and Jennifer Zenovich. A life celebration at 10:00 AM on Tuesday December 10th, 2019 will be held at St. Peters Catholic Cemetery, 264 N. Blythe Ave. Fresno CA. 93706
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 8, 2019