Emma was born to Irvin and Lila Thurber on May 24, 1927. She grew up in Fresno attending all Fresno schools including Fresno State. Emma was the President of the Sorority she belonged to, a member of Tokalon Alumnae Association, and was named in Who's Who on American College campuses the year she graduated. Emma first worked in San Francisco as a Fashion Merchandiser for Emporiam. She earned her Multiple Subject, Single Subject, and Pupil Personnel Services Credentials and a Master's in Administration and Supervision. Emma worked for Madera Unified 30+ years as a teacher, counselor, Dean of Girls, and was the head of Vocation Education upon retirement. After retirement she sold RE for 10+ years. She was very active in Soroptimist, Sigma Theta, Red Hat Ladies, and playing bridge. Emma is survived by her son Dave, daughter in law Debi, grandson Christian, granddaughter Lauren & her husband Kevin Mott, great granddaughter Avery Mott. Graveside service will be at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Fresno on June 29th. Any remembrances may be made to the @ act.alz.org.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 26, 2019