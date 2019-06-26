Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Kelly. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM Mountain View Cemetery Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Emma was born to Irvin and Lila Thurber on May 24, 1927. She grew up in Fresno attending all Fresno schools including Fresno State. Emma was the President of the Sorority she belonged to, a member of Tokalon Alumnae Association, and was named in Who's Who on American College campuses the year she graduated. Emma first worked in San Francisco as a Fashion Merchandiser for Emporiam. She earned her Multiple Subject, Single Subject, and Pupil Personnel Services Credentials and a Master's in Administration and Supervision. Emma worked for Madera Unified 30+ years as a teacher, counselor, Dean of Girls, and was the head of Vocation Education upon retirement. After retirement she sold RE for 10+ years. She was very active in Soroptimist, Sigma Theta, Red Hat Ladies, and playing bridge. Emma is survived by her son Dave, daughter in law Debi, grandson Christian, granddaughter Lauren & her husband Kevin Mott, great granddaughter Avery Mott. Graveside service will be at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Fresno on June 29th. Any remembrances may be made to the @ act.alz.org. Emma was born to Irvin and Lila Thurber on May 24, 1927. She grew up in Fresno attending all Fresno schools including Fresno State. Emma was the President of the Sorority she belonged to, a member of Tokalon Alumnae Association, and was named in Who's Who on American College campuses the year she graduated. Emma first worked in San Francisco as a Fashion Merchandiser for Emporiam. She earned her Multiple Subject, Single Subject, and Pupil Personnel Services Credentials and a Master's in Administration and Supervision. Emma worked for Madera Unified 30+ years as a teacher, counselor, Dean of Girls, and was the head of Vocation Education upon retirement. After retirement she sold RE for 10+ years. She was very active in Soroptimist, Sigma Theta, Red Hat Ladies, and playing bridge. Emma is survived by her son Dave, daughter in law Debi, grandson Christian, granddaughter Lauren & her husband Kevin Mott, great granddaughter Avery Mott. Graveside service will be at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Fresno on June 29th. Any remembrances may be made to the @ act.alz.org. Published in the Fresno Bee on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.