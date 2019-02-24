Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emmy Speir. View Sign

Nick passed away Feb. 16 at the age of 71. He attended Bullard High School (class of 65) and Fresno State (class of 71). Nick worked in outside sales selling packaging, janitorial and paper machines and supplies. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing various sports with his friends. Nicks greatest joy was his family. He was very proud of his sons and their families. He is survived by his wife Emmy, son Michael and wife Bethany, son Steven and wife Kelly and grandsons John and Alex. An open house Celebration of Life will be held Feb 24th from 1-4 pm at the Chris Sorensen Art Studio and Gallery, 2223 S. Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019

