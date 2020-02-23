Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Stein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dee Ann Stein Dee passed away on February 11, 2020, at the age of 87. This marked almost one year after the passing of Fred, her beloved husband of 63 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt. Born and raised in Indiana, Dee was a proud resident of Fresno since 1957. She graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in education, Dee spent her first few years in Fresno teaching elementary school. In 1959 her first son arrived. While busy raising a family, Dee was very dedicated to volunteering her time with different organizations: Ladies Aid for Retarded Children; Juvenile Justice Commission; Central Valley Region Center where she served as Board President; Panhellenic Association - Fresno State (due to her association with Tri-Delta in college); and her beloved Holiday Guild where she served in many capacities and served as Guild President in 1995. Over the years Dee belonged to long-term bridge groups with treasured friends. She and her beloved Fred were regulars at Fresno State sporting events and enjoyed quality time with their dear friends and neighbors in Stonebridge. Dee is survived by her two sons, Chris and Eric, her brother-in-law Gene Witt of Walnut Creek, and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed for her warm smile and sincere interest in other people's lives. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Valley Children's Healthcare, 1772 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, Ca 93711 Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

