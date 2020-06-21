Eric Walbrecher passed into heaven on June 15, 2020. Eric was born on January 23, 1967. He grew up in San Ramon and graduated from California High School and attended Chico State where he received an AA degree while studying emergency medical services. He loved the medical field so much that he attended the prestigious Daniel Freeman Paramedic School in Los Angeles where he graduated with honors. Eric was loved by all who knew him. We miss him with a depth and intensity like anything we have ever known. Eric is survived by his parents William and Doreen Walbrecher, sister Amy Kern, brother-in-law Jeremy Kern, his nieces, Ashley, Kaylie, Madison, and Samanatha. He was preceded in death by Jackie Walbrecher his loving wife of 10 years. A private family service will be held.

