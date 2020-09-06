Mrs.Henry H. Dick

Jan 25, 1922 - Aug 24, 2020

Erica Penner Dick was born near Hierschau, Molotschna in South Russia on January 25, 1922. Three years later her parents, Heinrich and Maria Thiessen Penner, escaped with their four children to Alton, Manitoba, Canada to avoid the terrors of communism. Food was scarce, but they were sustained by roasted chicken and zwiebach that was kept in a flour sack. When they reached the Riga Gate the family knew they were safe. Since Erica' s father was an accountant and not a farmer, the family moved frequently to find employment and finally settled in Kitchener, Ontario. Erica's younger brother and sister were born there.

Erica enjoyed being active at the Kitchener Mennonite Brethren Church with other immigrant families. She took her spiritual life very seriously and received Christ at the age of 16 and was baptized. She attended elementary schools in Kitchener and graduated from high school there. Then, she worked for Forsyth Shirt Company as an office secretary for eight years.

Erica wrote to servicemen from her church during World War II. This began a more personal relationship with Henry Dick. In the fall of 1945, Henry was home on leave and they began dating. Henry had committed his life to ministry while in the service and Erica shared this commitment. When Henry returned from another trip overseas, Erica accepted his proposal and they were engaged on Christmas Eve of 1945 and married on May 25, 1946 in the Kitchener MB Church.

Henry attended seminary in Winnipeg, Manitoba to prepare for ministry. It was during those years that Janet and Judy were born. After graduation, Erica supported Henry by helping him start his first church in remote Coldwater, Ontario. Henry recruited twelve school teachers to work in the local school and help him plant the new church. Erica hosted six of these teachers every weekend in her home as she helped the ministry expand. Their son Jim was born during these years.

In 1954, Henry was called to work at Tabor College in Kansas and visited many churches. Erica continued to be a wonderful " helpmate" for Henry as they ministered at Lodi MB, Shafter MB, Reedley MB, the US Conference Office, the MB Seminary, as the District Minister of the Pacific District Conference, and at Dinuba MB during 60+ years in ministry. Erica proved to be a " good and faithful servant" as she worked in children's ministry, participated in sewing circle and choir, and hosted many guests, premarital counseling couples, and life groups in her home.

Erica is survived by her three children: Janet & Art Enns; Judy & Ron Brown; Jim & Benti Dueck. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Her husband of almost 72 years, Henry Dick, passed away in 2018.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at New Life Community Dinuba at 9:00 am on Wednesday, September 9, with social distancing, masks, & bring your own chair.

Memorial gifts may be made to Palm Village (Erica Dick Memorial) or to New Life Community Dinuba (Erica Memorial Project -- Children's Ministry).