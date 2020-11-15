Erma Lee Raven

March 19, 1932 - November 10, 2020

Fresno, California - Erma Lee was born in Fresno, California to Lawrence and Irmela Futrell on March 19, 1932. She passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 at the age of 88.

Erma Lee was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Irving Eugene Raven. Together they farmed their vineyards in the Selma/Easton area all of their married life. Upon Irving's passing in 2007, Erma Lee continued the farming legacy they had built together, converting some of the vineyard into almonds (she always loved the fragrance of the blossoms).

The other side of Erma Lee? She loved music and dancing (especially the German polkas), planting flowers, being entertained by the hummingbirds, reading biographies as well as re-reading and watching 'Gone With The Wind' numerous times. Irving and her enjoyed taking trips and traveling with friends later in life (Hawaii was a dream that came true for her in 1981).

The family would like to express their gratitude to the compassionate staff at Palm Village Retirement Community for the loving care they provided over the last few years of Erma Lee's life. Also, a special 'Thank You' to Mike Bopp for his management of the farm in her absence; she appreciated him so much.

Erma Lee is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Swanson and her husband, Fred H. Swanson of Kingsburg; her son, Marvin Keith Raven of Fresno and his fiance, Lea Mc Crillis of Sanger.

Remembrances may be sent to Palm Village Retirement Community, in remembrance of Erma Lee Raven, 703 W. Herbert Avenue, P.O. Box 1028, Reedley, CA 93654, or to the donor's favorite charity.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Washington Colony Cemetary, where Erma Lee will be laid to rest next to Irving.

The family hopes to hold a Celebration of Life service for Erma Lee in the future.





