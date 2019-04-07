Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ernest Anthony Spencer, Jr. - Born Berkeley, California February 23, 1930 to Ernest and Ann (née Latronico) Spencer. The family settled in Richmond on McLaughlin Avenue and were joined by a daughter, Darlene, in 1937. Ernie graduated Richmond Union High School in February, 1948 and received a scholarship from and attended St. Mary's College, Moraga. He then joined the Air Force, married Beverly Black and had five children. It was while stationed in South Carolina that he developed his love for eggs and grits. He returned to California and worked as an analyst for Beckman Instruments. But he would somehow find time to explore the blues clubs in The Fillmore, attend Niners games at Kezar and start his career in real estate with his longtime friend and mentor, Angelo Reginato, Ernie and Beverly parted ways but stayed friends. In 1969 Ernie married Elizabeth Jean Corner Lueders and took on the fatherhood responsibilities of her two children. Selling real estate wasn't enough for Ernie. He used his commissions to invest and eventually owned apartments and commercial properties across the East Bay and Fresno. He also owned Locators, a multi-office brokerage firm, employing 30+ agents. In the 70's and 80's he held leadership positions with the West Contra Costa Board of Realtors, California Association of Realtors and National Association of Realtors. Always a good student, Ernie wanted to learn a new business and became an almond farmer and a proud Blue Diamond Cooperative member by way of a real estate investment in a McFarland, CA apple orchard. Fun was an important component in Ernie's life. He loved taking trips with family, rolling dice at the tables in Tahoe, golf "pig outs" (meaning 36 holes at a time) with his buddies from Richmond Country Club, dining at the best restaurants in San Francisco, a cigar with a brandy, and walking on the beach. A couple of years after his wife Jean's death in 2000, Ernie traveled to Seattle to meet Lorraine Giragosian on a blind date. He was extremely pleased to find a beautiful woman with a wit and sense of humor to match his own. He and Lorraine married in 2006 and made their homes in Fresno and Grover Beach, CA. Ernie was pre-deceased by his parents and his stepson, Mark Lueders. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine, Sister Darlene Boyce of Davis, Children: Robert (Bambi) of Richmond, Richard (Debbie) of Martinez, Clark of Sandpoint, ID, Denise (Paul Haughey) of Sausalito, Keith (Barbara) of Sacramento, Stepdaughters: Lori Lightfoot (Bob) of Shaver Lake, CA and Sherri Giragosian of Seattle, WA. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, April 9 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset View Mortuary, 101 Colusa Avenue, El Cerrito. Reception following service at Richmond Country Club. Funeral Home Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary

101 Colusa Avenue

El Cerrito , CA 94530

Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 7, 2019

