Ernest Paul Rojas passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1st, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. Ernie was born in El Paso, Texas, on December 10th, 1935, to Pedro and Sarah Rojas. One of eight children, the family moved to Fresno, California, in 1946. Ernie was a graduate of St. Alphonsus Catholic School, San Joaquin Memorial High School (class of '54), and Fresno State, where he earned a degree in Criminology and became a loyal Bulldog fan. He spent four years in the U. S. Army as a Radar Technician. He served as a member of the Fresno Police Department for 26 years, retiring at the rank of Captain. Following his career as a police officer, he worked as a Private Investigator for 20 years. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Peter, Robert, Tony, and David Rojas and his sister, Carol Monopoli. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, high school sweetheart and mother of his three children, Carmen Ruiz Rojas. He will be deeply missed by his family, including his sister Irma Rij, brother Art Rojas, and his wife of 39 years, Lindy Cope Rojas. Lindy met Ernie on a blind date and it was love at first sight for her. It took him a bit longer, but they enjoyed a long and happy marriage. Ernie was very proud of his three loving, and much-loved children, son Mark Rojas of San Francisco, daughters Nancy Rojas of Sacramento, and Katherine Rojas Kirby (Murray), of San Luis Obispo. Ernie was also a wonderful father to Lindy's daughter, J.J. Cobb (Marion Waggoner) of Andover, CT. He often remarked how blessed he was to have two of the world's best sons-in-law, Murray Kirby and Marion Waggoner. His grandchildren, Gordon Rojas Kirby, Allison Carmen Kirby, Kane Waggoner and Jeremiah Waggoner could do no wrong and enjoyed his unconditional love. Ernie is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He especially enjoyed his birthday lunches with sister Irma, brother Art and cousins Jennie Yáñez and Chela Benjamin, and visiting with Lindy's sister Candy and her husband Ed Klingenberg. The entire family was a constant support during this difficult journey and he felt the love. As a grandfather, Ernie was a natural. He adored his grandchildren and it was mutual. He was 'The Papa'. Whenever he showed up they would run like the wind to be hugged first. He would play cards and games by the hour. He taught them to play golf, be ace gin players and to make great tamales. He was 'masa man' and ran the show on Christmas eve, making sure the tamales were made the traditional way. His joy in watching the grandchildren grow and thrive was boundless. Ernie hit the gym and the driving range religiously. He loved to play golf, had a great short game, and scored seven holes-in-one. His motto on the course was, "Don't cheat and don't whine and you can always get a game." He was lots of fun and will be missed by his many friends, including his poker group, his San Joaquin Country Club family, players and staff alike, and the monthly PORKS dinners. He was a loyal friend, never forgot a name, and was a good support for those who needed a phone call. His Catholic faith was the foundation for his strong moral values. He was a man of great self-discipline, who liked all his ducks in a row. Because he took such good care of us, we all wanted to please him and make him proud. He will be missed. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the respect and care shown by everyone at Hinds Hospice, especially Yolanda and Mark, who were there from day one. At Ernie's request, there will be no public service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store