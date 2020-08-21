Ernest Rice

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Ernest Bruce Rice, loving brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 70. Ernie was born on September 27, 1949 in Alberta, Canada and moved with his family to Stockton, California prior to beginning grade school. Ernie graduated from Lincoln High School in Stockton and received his bachelor's degree from California State University, Fresno where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. Ernie spent his professional career as a commercial real estate broker in Fresno and then Bakersfield, where he established the Bakersfield operations for Charles Tingey & Associates and served as Senior Vice President of the Multifamily Investment Services Group for Colliers Tingey. Ernie was the top performer in the company several times throughout his career and retired in 2017. Ernie had a passion for poker, photography, the great outdoors and his beloved Springer Spaniels Brandy, Pepper, Missy and Dolly. An avid angler, Ernie was an active member of the Bakersfield Fly Fishing Club, and fished the rivers of California, Oregon, Arizona, Wyoming, and Montana. He loved fishing with his Dad, introduced fly fishing to his niece, nephew and brother-in-law and went on multiple fishing trips to Yellowstone, the High Sierras and Alaska with his dear friends. He was also known for his wonderful sense of humor and witty "Ernie-ism" sayings and always loved conversation and a good story. Most of all, Ernie was devoted to his family and friends. He was an incredible son, brother and friend who always went the extra mile for the many people he loved. Ernie was preceded in death by his father, Russell, and his mother, Marion. He is survived by his sister Cheri, his brother-in-law Richard Popper, his niece Natalie and his nephew Alex. Due to current COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ernie may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

