Eschol Allen

Eschol (Larry) Allen passed away peacefully Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the arms of his wife JoMarie Allen. Larry was born July 6, 1941 in Hanford, California. He had a strong and savvy business sense and owned several businesses during his lifetime. His parents were Lorene and Roy Allen. He had five step children who adored him. Surviving him are his children, Jennifer Allen and Mark Allen; sister, Sarah Ferguson; his wonderful best friend and cousin, Charlie and two beloved dogs, Sugar and Spicee.