Esperanza, of Clovis, went peacefully to be with the Lord surrounded by her family. Esperanza was a kind and gentle woman of faith who loved and cherished her family. She raised 5 children, helped her husband run a roofing business, and cared for numerous grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Steve Hernandez; son, Thomas Hernandez; daughter, Cathy Sanchez; and grandson, Adrian Sanchez. She is survived by her son, Steve Hernandez Jr. and his wife Lynn; daughter, Laura Cavazos and her husband Richard; daughter, Julie Young and her husband Ray; 12 grand-children and 13 great grand-children. Visitation will be held at Clovis Funeral Chpl on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. followed by The Recitation Of The Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Clovis on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Clovis Cemetery.

