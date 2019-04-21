Esperanza R. Hernandez

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esperanza R. Hernandez.

Esperanza, of Clovis, went peacefully to be with the Lord surrounded by her family. Esperanza was a kind and gentle woman of faith who loved and cherished her family. She raised 5 children, helped her husband run a roofing business, and cared for numerous grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Steve Hernandez; son, Thomas Hernandez; daughter, Cathy Sanchez; and grandson, Adrian Sanchez. She is survived by her son, Steve Hernandez Jr. and his wife Lynn; daughter, Laura Cavazos and her husband Richard; daughter, Julie Young and her husband Ray; 12 grand-children and 13 great grand-children. Visitation will be held at Clovis Funeral Chpl on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. followed by The Recitation Of The Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Clovis on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Clovis Cemetery.
Funeral Home
Clovis Funeral Chapel - Clovis
1302 Clovis Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
(559) 298-7536
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.