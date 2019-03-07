Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Abundis. View Sign

Esther Correa Abundis, aged 92, died peacefully on March 3, 2019 in Fresno, California. Esther was born on July 19, 1926, in Tempe Arizona, the daughter of Tomas and Herminia Correa. In 1943, Esther married Anthony (Tony) J. Abundis and at the conclusion of his service in the Army Air Corp., they settled in Chowchilla, California and raised five daughters. In 1963 Esther and Tony relocated their family to Fresno, California where she and her husband later operated Tony's Market in Clovis, California. Esther took pride in raising her five daughters. She was the consummate mother and homemaker, always putting her families needs first. Esther was an excellent cook and thoroughly enjoyed the riotous Sunday afternoon get togethers at their home that always centered around a big meal. Esther had an unwavering faith in God and was a member of St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church and the Social Seniors until her health prevented her from attending. Esther was lovingly cared for by her daughters for five years at home, before a fall resulted in a move to the California Armenian Home - Skilled Nursing Facility in 2017. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Tony Abundis, two brothers Vincent and Fernando, two sisters Rose Abina and Betty Torres, and son-in-law Robert Amaro. Esther is survived by her brother Tom and sister Lupe Gonzales. As well as her five daughters; Virginia Amaro, Esther Hochderffer and husband Larry, Evelyn Tapney and husband Benny, Antoinette (Dolly) Rodriguez and husband Andy, Susan Abundis and husband Glen Burgess. Esther also has seven grandchildren, Dr. Lisa Hochderffer Jewell, Gina Amaro Sutterfield, Anthony Rodriguez, Robert Amaro Jr., Roseanna Rodriguez Flores, Anthony J. Tapney, Jessica Rodriguez and eleven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Tiyana Chong and Sherri Brown of Companions for Care who provided in-home care for Esther. 