Esther Rista, age 78, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. Esther was a 1959 graduate of Madera High School and a 1960 graduate of Merced College of Beauty. Esther started her career as a hairdresser and ended her career in sales. Esther was caring and selfless. She cared about others before herself. She loved to work in her yard and decorate her home. She was the first on the dance floor and loved her family. She was preceded in death by her baby brother Joe, her father, Jose Maria Maciel, her mother Isabel Pino Maciel, her brother Edward "Joe" Maciel, her sister MaryEllen Maciel Lopez and her brother-in-law O.J. Hefner. She is survived by her 2 children, Denise Garcia and her husband Stephen of Fresno, Lisa Cook of Fresno, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. The family would like to thank her oncologist, Dr. Rivera, the amazing staff of Kaiser Permanente, especially 3rd Floor West for the kindness and excellent care given to mom. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Belmont Memorial Park, Fresno. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

